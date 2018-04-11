Home > News

Questlove Chats With Scarface On Pandora Podcast [Photos]

Scarface and Questlove walk onto a stage...

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 6

Source: Pandora / Pandora

Questlove of the Roots sat down with the legendary Scarface for his Questlove Supreme Pandora podcast. It went down in front a live audience at SXSW 2018 in Austin, TX, but now folks who weren’t in attendance can peep game.

Quest and Face, along with his Team Supreme, spoke for 90 minutes and covered a wide range of topics from the latter’s come up in Houston, his study of Hip-Hop and the slimmed down rapper’s health and fitness regimen.

Check back here later when the Questlove x Scarface podcast goes live today (Apil 11) at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST.

Photos below and on the flip.

Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 5

Source: Pandora / Pandora

Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 7

Source: Pandora / Pandora

Photo: Pandora

