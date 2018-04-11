Questlove Chats With Scarface On Pandora Podcast [Photos]

Questlove of the Roots sat down with the legendary Scarface for his Questlove Supreme Pandora podcast. It went down in front a live audience at SXSW 2018 in Austin, TX, but now folks who weren’t in attendance can peep game.

Quest and Face, along with his Team Supreme, spoke for 90 minutes and covered a wide range of topics from the latter’s come up in Houston, his study of Hip-Hop and the slimmed down rapper’s health and fitness regimen.

Check back here later when the Questlove x Scarface podcast goes live today (Apil 11) at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST.

Photos below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Pandora

1 2 3Next page »