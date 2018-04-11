T.I. Rebuffs Gucci Mane’s Claim On Who Created Trap Music

A raging debate over who created the sub-genre of trap music kicked off a few days ago when Gucci Mane posted an image that suggested he was the creator of the down south sound. However, T.I. came through to crush the buildings after proving that not only was he the creator of the genre but that he also had an album with the same name albeit styled differently in spelling.

Over the weekend, Guwop posted an older photo from his smoking and stunting days with the caption ” The Day I Invented Trap Music.”

Naturally, rap fans chimed in and let it be known that Tip should own that honor, and sure enough on Monday, T.I. put forth his own statement with the matter.

“Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back…August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!! FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass…“Look what I discovered,even though they was already here” ass sh*t!!!!WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS,” Tip wrote in the caption featuring an image of his Trap Muzik album cover.

