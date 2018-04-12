Dwayne Johnson, Director Brad Peyton Look To Bust Video Game Curse In Hollywood With ‘Rampage’ Movie

Big meets bigger in the new film Rampage, based on the popular video game of the same name released back in 1986. When it comes to translating games to film it has proven to be no easy task earning the label in Hollywood as the dreaded video game curse. Hip-Hop Wired got the opportunity to talk to the film’s stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jeffery Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman as well as director Brad Peyton on whether the curse worried them while making the film and more.

In the film, Johnson plays Davis Okoye, a bad ass primatologist who befriends George, an intelligent and very rare albino silverback gorilla whom he raised after he rescued him from poachers that killed his parents. Okoye prefers the company of animals over humans but that soon changes when his friend is affected by a genetic experiment and mutates the once gentle ape into a giant ferocious creature. In order to save his friend, Okoye teams with a discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to find a cure for Geroge and save the world from other altered creatures called Alpha Predators.

The original arcade game that featured three gigantic creatures rampaging across the world destroying buildings really didn’t have much of a storyline at all. That gave Peyton and Johnson who also served as an executive producer on the film free reign to play with the movie and add some new details and interesting narratives on top of the nostalgia that game already brings. All in hopes of giving fans fun movie experience and at the same time busting the curse.

The Rock is no stranger to the video curse he jokingly pointed out during a press conference that he was a part of a bad movie based on the iconic first-person shooter Doom. When it came to this film and whether or not he was worried about the curse he cautiously but enthusiastically added:

“There is a lot of pressure, you want to make a good movie but also you want to make sure that the fear you have or the worriness is not in front of you that its kinda impeding your judgment and your clarity,” Johnson told Hip-Hop Wired. “You gotta step forward with confidence and hope that you make a good one. They don’t all work out the way you want them to and I don’t want to speak ahead but it seems like we might not be beholden to the curse.”

Rampage’s director, Brad Peyton tuned out the idea of a curse altogether when making the film but pointed out he got nervous when the press asked about it a week before the movie wrapped.

“Honestly I forgot about the video game curse. I knew about it and when I started talking about doing this movie I kind of went down the rabbit hole of what I would do with and just kinda got lost in the creative stuff,” Peyton revealed to Hip-Hop Wired. “There is a lot more pressure when you’re going video game movies don’t work. But it comes down to the fact this game offered a lot of positive things if you think it about it. The title is awesome, there are three massive creatures, I could easily give you what the game promised and I had this nostalgic factor for people who grew up playing it. There’s also so much creative freedom.”

Rampage marks the third time Johnson and Peyton worked together on a film. Their previous two cinematic endeavors, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and San Andreas both were blockbuster successes. It would be pretty safe to assume that they will continue their amazing kill streak when it comes to demolishing box office numbers curse or no curse.

You can watch the insightful and fun interview above where we also learned about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s amazing acting techniques, Naomie Harris and Malin Akerman’s reason for taking on their roles in the film and The Rock “kicking the shit” out of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora in a game of Madden.

Hey Rock can we get that Gamertag so we can challenge you?

Rampage roars into theaters this Friday, April 13th.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired