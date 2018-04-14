Talib Kweli ft. Jay Electronia & Yummy Bingham “All Of Us,” Young Thug ft. Nicki Minaj “Anybody” & More | Daily Visuals 4.13.18

Sometimes an artist doesn’t have to appear in their video to make an impact on the viewer. Today we get two such concepts.

First we have the visuals to Talib Kweli’s Jay Electronica and Yummy Bingham assisted visuals to “All Of Us” that showcases a Black man and his son’s racially driven struggle and the police abuse that comes with that.

On the other hand Young Thug enlists the help of a few deaf people and has them use sign language to help an entire part of society who isn’t familiar with his work hear him loud and clear in his Nicki Minaj assisted clip to “Anybody.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Lil Durk, and more.

TALIB KWELI FT. JAY ELECTRONICA & YUMMY BINGHAM – “ALL OF US”

YOUNG THUG FT. NICKI MINAJ – “ANYBODY”

YOUNG DOLPH – “KUSH ON THE YACHT”

LIL PUMP – “ESSKEETIT”

LIL DURK – “CROSSROADS”

JAZZ CARTIER FT. KTOE – “RIGHT NOW”

SNOWGOONS FT. MASTA ACE & STRICKLIN – “BENZ BEMA DREAMZ”