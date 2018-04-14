Home > News

Talib Kweli ft. Jay Electronia & Yummy Bingham “All Of Us,” Young Thug ft. Nicki Minaj “Anybody” & More | Daily Visuals 4.13.18

Talib Kweli takes a backseat to remind viewers that the struggle is real and Young Thug shows some love to the hearing impaired. Today's Daily Visuals.

Written By O

Posted 42 mins ago
Leave a comment

Source: OZY Fest 2017 Held at Rumsey Playfield in central Park Featuring: TALIB KWELI Where: New York, New York, United States When: 23 Jul 2017 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Sometimes an artist doesn’t have to appear in their video to make an impact on the viewer. Today we get two such concepts.

First we have the visuals to Talib Kweli’s Jay Electronica and Yummy Bingham assisted visuals to “All Of Us” that showcases a Black man and his son’s racially driven struggle and the police abuse that comes with that.

On the other hand Young Thug enlists the help of a few deaf people and has them use sign language to help an entire part of society who isn’t familiar with his work hear him loud and clear in his Nicki Minaj assisted clip to “Anybody.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Lil Durk, and more.

TALIB KWELI FT. JAY ELECTRONICA & YUMMY BINGHAM – “ALL OF US”

YOUNG THUG FT. NICKI MINAJ – “ANYBODY”

YOUNG DOLPH – “KUSH ON THE YACHT”

LIL PUMP – “ESSKEETIT”

LIL DURK – “CROSSROADS”

JAZZ CARTIER FT. KTOE – “RIGHT NOW”

SNOWGOONS FT. MASTA ACE & STRICKLIN – “BENZ BEMA DREAMZ”

Daily Visuals , hip hop news , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE