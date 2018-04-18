Bucks Guard Eric Bledsoe Gets Petty After Taking Another L To The Celtics

When Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending knee surgery a few weeks ago it seemed like the Boston Celtics were bound to get bounced out the first round of the playoffs. But alas they’re holding a controlling 2-0 series lead against Milwaukee and the Bucks’ star point guard Eric Bledsoe is feeling a tad bit salty after getting cooked by third-year point guard Terry Rozier for 23 points, 8 assists and 0 turnovers.

Meanwhile Bledsoe has found himself struggling like your neighborhood mixtape rapper shooting a paltry 36 percent from the field throughout the first two games. Also, this happened.

TERRY ROZIER SHAKES BLEDSOE FOR THE BIG TIME 👌! 😱😱😱#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/H2e8dJ4cvl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 15, 2018

Eric Bledsoe "doesn't know" who Terry Rozier is…pic.twitter.com/MvqtUkiVpC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 18, 2018

So when a reporter asked him about Rozier’s outstanding performance for a second straight game, Bledsoe became King Petty for a day.

“Who?” He responded when asked about his feelings on Rozier dominating their matchup. “I don’t even know who the f*ck that is.” Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt, it’s also apparently one of Eric Bledsoe’s personality traits.

Check out the dismissive comment below.

Eric Bledsoe doesn't seem to be familiar with Terry Rozier. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fB1riLdmaE — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 18, 2018

