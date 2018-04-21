RIPPrince: Fans Across Social Media Honor The Purple One, Prince

The loss of talented all-around musician Prince Rogers Nelson two years ago on this date still has a heavy effect on his fans and past collaborators. Across social media, the Purple One was honored as is fitting for a star of his caliber and discography.

Earlier today, the trending topic #RIPPrince began cropping up on Twitter and Instagram with folks sharing loving thoughts, images, songs and the like. Prince was just 57 years at the time of his passing, which was brought on by complications related an overdose of pain pills. A new wrinkle in the case developed just this week when it was revealed the singer was given a faked prescription that was thought to be Vicodin.

While the tragic circumstances of Prince’s passing will forever be a point of contention, most are choosing to remember him for his musical contributions today. We’ve collected some of those responses below and on the following pages.

It's been two years since we lost one of the greatest entertainers of all time. RIP Prince. #ripprince #PurpleRain pic.twitter.com/vkO1BFFZ1h — Slang Lord (@la_plaga__) April 21, 2018

✝️💟☮️ #Prince4ever A post shared by Rude Girl (@indian82) on Apr 20, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT

The world lost you 2 years ago. #RIPPrince 💜 pic.twitter.com/gUsR8dsiJ9 — Pia Art Studio (@piaartstudio) April 21, 2018

Today two years ago, we lost one of music’s finest. A man that could play almost any instrument, write, arrange, and produce any song, and sing and dance on stage for hours on hours. #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/FOKUAzvoMU — Derek Pool (@PoolOfTheDeadly) April 21, 2018

