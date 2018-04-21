RIPPrince: Fans Across Social Media Honor The Purple One, Prince

The loss of talented all-around musician Prince Rogers Nelson two years ago on this date still has a heavy effect on his fans and past collaborators. Across social media, the Purple One was honored as is fitting for a star of his caliber and discography.
Earlier today, the trending topic #RIPPrince began cropping up on Twitter and Instagram with folks sharing loving thoughts, images, songs and the like. Prince was just 57 years at the time of his passing, which was brought on by complications related an overdose of pain pills. A new wrinkle in the case developed just this week when it was revealed the singer was given a faked prescription that was thought to be Vicodin.
While the tragic circumstances of Prince’s passing will forever be a point of contention, most are choosing to remember him for his musical contributions today. We’ve collected some of those responses below and on the following pages.
☔️1958~2016☔️ my brain has gone blank, i really didn’t want this day to come because he is such a big part of my everyday life. i look up to him as a musician and as a father figure. he basically breathed music he loved it that much, and his confidence; not caring what people think about him when he would write slave on his face just for politics or wearing 6ft high heels on stage. he was full of wisdom and beautiful lyrics💖today i’m not gonna remember his death, i’m gonna remember the 40 years of music he shared with us☔️rest in paradise, p💜 #thepurplearmy #princerogersnelson #ripprince
