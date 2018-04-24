CyHi The Prynce Caught Undeniable Slander After Caping For Pro-Trump Kanye West

CyHi The Prynce could have done what a lot of folks do when they’re not too sure about a subject, and not offer any opinion on whatever the matter is. But with chatter coming out that Kanye West is still very much a supporter of President Donald Trump, CyHi leaped into action to defend the G.O.O.D. Music boss against criticism and is catching a ton of slander for it.

The Georgia rapper took to Twitter Monday night (April 24) to express some lingering thoughts about West’s reported adoration of President Trump.

“Why is everybody so scared of Trump I bet you right now I can look up a thousand songs, TV shows etc where his name is mentioned before he ran for office y’all scared of a man that tells y’all how he feel about you smh y’all to sensitive most of y’all talk behind people back lol,” CyHi tweeted in response to a Complex story reporting on Hot 97 Ebro Darden’s conversation with West which referenced the Trump lovefest.

CyHi added, “He never said he dislike bush he just said he don’t care about black people if he was a fan of trump before his presidency then he has that right” in response to a fan saying that West is out of touch with the average Black person.

In a bizarre turn of events, CyHi flexed his Black history book muscle and mentioned in his brief rant that Martin Luther King Jr. was Republican, which, believe us we know, has nothing to do with anything. Check out CyHi The Prynce’s tweets and the fallout below and on the following pages.

Why is everybody so scared of Trump I bet you right now I can look up a thousand songs, TV shows etc where his name is mentioned before he ran for office y'all scared of a man that tells y'all how he feel about you smh y'all to sensitive most of y'all talk behind people back lol https://t.co/S6lbabT3wg — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

He never said he dislike bush he just said he don't care about black people if he was a fan of trump before his presidency then he has that right https://t.co/uHRUUsZDuX — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Trump is not against blacks he's for whites and his business https://t.co/lsEIghJwRS — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Every Fortune 500 company is against you what you mean? https://t.co/GF54StN53g — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Create a new environment I bet if white people was oppressed they would go hit a gun store rob a bank go 2 another country go 2 war enslave them rebuild another country and the slaves that live n their country will live better than any other human n the world and name it America — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Y'all do know Martin Luther King was republican — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

in other news, i'm reading cyhi's timeline and wondering if he's playing larry graham to kanye's prince. i don't mean that in no good way. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) April 24, 2018

someone plz take cyhi's phone. — Ahmed/J. Cole made a gluten free Ab-Soul album (@big_business_) April 24, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »