CyHi The Prynce Caught Undeniable Slander After Caping For Pro-Trump Kanye West

CyHi The Prynce could have done what a lot of folks do when they’re not too sure about a subject, and not offer any opinion on whatever the matter is. But with chatter coming out that Kanye West is still very much a supporter of President Donald Trump, CyHi leaped into action to defend the G.O.O.D. Music boss against criticism and is catching a ton of slander for it.
The Georgia rapper took to Twitter Monday night (April 24) to express some lingering thoughts about West’s reported adoration of President Trump.
“Why is everybody so scared of Trump I bet you right now I can look up a thousand songs, TV shows etc where his name is mentioned before he ran for office y’all scared of a man that tells y’all how he feel about you smh y’all to sensitive most of y’all talk behind people back lol,” CyHi tweeted in response to a Complex story reporting on Hot 97 Ebro Darden’s conversation with West which referenced the Trump lovefest.
CyHi added, “He never said he dislike bush he just said he don’t care about black people if he was a fan of trump before his presidency then he has that right” in response to a fan saying that West is out of touch with the average Black person.
In a bizarre turn of events, CyHi flexed his Black history book muscle and mentioned in his brief rant that Martin Luther King Jr. was Republican, which, believe us we know, has nothing to do with anything. Check out CyHi The Prynce’s tweets and the fallout below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty