Kanye West Reportedly Revealed Opioid Addiction To Hot 97’s Ebro, Still Down With Trump

Part of Kanye West‘s epic return to Twitter was the Chicago superstar expressing support for a Black conservative pundit that has been critical of Black Lives Matter in the past. Hot 97’s Ebro Darden revealed on Monday (April 23) that in a telephone talk with West, there appeared to be a revelation of the artist suffering from opioid addiction.

Page Six reports:

Darden claimed on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” on Monday that during a far-ranging conversation with the rapper over the weekend (which was sparked by West’s recent political tweets), West told him, “Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital.”

Darden, 41, said he told West that several friends tried to reach out to him when he was unwell.

It’s the first time that anyone has claimed on the record that opioid addiction drove West to his health crisis.

On Tuesday, West called back into Hot 97 to shower Ebro with repeated utterances of “I love you” and it also came out in the unheard chat that West is still very much a part of President Donald Trump’s squad. What to make of all this is up to the individual, but it does seem like Kanye West will continue using his social media channels in ways most wouldn’t expect.

