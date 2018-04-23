Kanye West Says He Produced Nas’ Next Album

It was a topsy-turvy weekend for Hip-Hop with the sudden release of J. Cole’s album, KOD, and Kanye West finally confirming that he has an album with Kid Cudi on the way along with his own 7-cut deep LP.

But the biggest and most pleasant surprise of the weekend came on Sunday night (April 22) when after saying he was “hand producing” all the albums he was tweeting about, Kanye shocked the world with one last tweet: Nas June 15th.

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Word?! This is big. While we never got that Nas/DJ Premier album that’s was teased and rumored for more than a decade, this truly is the next best thing. Nas’ poetic lyricism over some soulful Kanye melodies from “the sunken place” has the potential to be another classic for the culture and we’re here for it all.

While the younger crowd is excited about that new Kanye/Cudi album, us older heads who grew up on Nas and saw Kanye take the game to the next level are ecstatic about the announcement and will break down this next Nas album down to it’s DNA and play it till our ears bleed.

June 15th can’t get here fast enough.

Photo: WENN.com