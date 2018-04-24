MeekFree: Twitter Rejoices After Meek Mill Is Released On Bail

Meek Mill is finally home, and the Internets is lit with joy after his long bid to get free has been heavily documented in this space. However, the victory is bittersweet because while the Philadelphia rap star is free on bail pending an upcoming court hearing, the judge rumored to have a vendetta against him still presides over the case.
TMZ reports:
The Supreme Court of PA made the decision, overruling Judge Genece Brinkley. Judge Brinkley was severely criticized for what some say was a grudge against Meek and keeping him in prison, despite prosecutors asking that his conviction be overturned because of a dirty cop.
Judge Brinkley denied Meek bail last week after prosecutors asked her to toss the conviction, and instead she set a hearing for 60 days later. Many found that outrageous, and that apparently includes justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The justices released Meek with no bail, pending a hearing in about 60 days to possibly dismiss the conviction. One remarkable thing, which is a clear diss to Judge Brinkley … the justices refused to boot Judge Brinkley from the case, but said she “may opt to remove herself from presiding over this matter.”
