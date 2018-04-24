MeekFree: Twitter Rejoices After Meek Mill Is Released On Bail

Meek Mill is finally home, and the Internets is lit with joy after his long bid to get free has been heavily documented in this space. However, the victory is bittersweet because while the Philadelphia rap star is free on bail pending an upcoming court hearing, the judge rumored to have a vendetta against him still presides over the case.

TMZ reports:

The Supreme Court of PA made the decision, overruling Judge Genece Brinkley. Judge Brinkley was severely criticized for what some say was a grudge against Meek and keeping him in prison, despite prosecutors asking that his conviction be overturned because of a dirty cop.

Judge Brinkley denied Meek bail last week after prosecutors asked her to toss the conviction, and instead she set a hearing for 60 days later. Many found that outrageous, and that apparently includes justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The justices released Meek with no bail, pending a hearing in about 60 days to possibly dismiss the conviction. One remarkable thing, which is a clear diss to Judge Brinkley … the justices refused to boot Judge Brinkley from the case, but said she “may opt to remove herself from presiding over this matter.”

Check out the reactions below and on the following pages.

Rapper @MeekMill ordered immediately released on bail by Pennsylvania Supreme Court. However, Court DENIES request to switch his case to a new judge. — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) April 24, 2018

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

—

Photo: R1 Digital

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »