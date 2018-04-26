Royce Da 5’9″ Confirms That Slaughterhouse is “Done”

First the Fat Boys breakup, then the Fugees breakup, and now Slaughterhouse? Just a few days after Slaughterhouse founding member Kxng Crooked announced that he was leaving the group, Royce Da 5’9″ has confirmed that the team of MC’s which included Joe Budden and Joell Ortiz are officially “done.”

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if the group are truly done for or if the group will continue on sans Crooked, Royce confirmed their fans worst fears in a single tweet.

Done deal. Let’s all move on. It was fun https://t.co/xek0FILtNd — ROYCE (@Royceda59) April 26, 2018

This is truly a sad day for hardcore Hip-Hop purists who appreciated the lyricism and OG demeanor that Slaughterhouse’s records embodied. While the breakup has nothing to do with any animosity between any of the members, Crooked felt that the group itself wasn’t making any moves and his urge to make records pushed him to just go it solo once again.

Though this is a somber day for Hip-Hop that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope for a Slaughterhouse reunion down the pike. No one ever knows what tomorrow will bring, right?

If this truly is the end, well then Godspeed gentlemen and thank you for the material y’all left behind.

Photo: Prince Williams