Cardi B’s Ex-Manager Sues Her For $10 Million, Says She Fired Him For Skimming Funds

Mo’ money, mo’ problems is clearly a Hip-Hop mantra. Cardi B is getting sued by her ex-manager for a cool $10 million.

Cardi’s ex-rep basically says he discovered her and put her on, but cut him off shortly after “Bodak Yellow” blew up.

Reports TMZ:

Speaking of shaft, a guy with that name claims he began working with Cardi B in 2015 after she sought him out, hoping to propel her from social media to music stardom.

Shaft (real name Klenord Raphael) claims in a new lawsuit, he taught her the ropes of the music biz and orchestrated her relationship with VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop.”

Even more significant, Shaft says his contacts and personal team of writers and producers are responsible for her megahit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Shaft goes on to allege her monster hit allowed her to secure major record and publishing deals worth millions.

He’s also claiming she defamed him by telling her fiance, Offset, and others he robbed her blind. Shaft says last December, Offset texted him and said, “[U] better stop play acting like u don’t know u taking her sh** from her u a snake. U can’t hide from me N**** and u not bout to play my WIFE.”

Shaft blames Cardi’s makeup artist/publicist for poisoning her against him.

Welp.

Ten million, though?

As for Cardi, sources maintain that Shaft was finessing the books, telling her she was making less then she was making and pocketing the difference. He also was allegedly pocketing a hefty 20% management fee.

Hope Cardi gets a solid attorney to deal with this struggle.

