Pill Cosby Is On House Arrest With an Ankle Monitor

How the high and mighty have fallen. Until he is formally sentenced, convicted felon Bill Cosby is on house arrest and will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Hey, those are the rules,

Reports Page Six:

A day after the comedian was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, Judge Steven O’Neill outlined the strict bail conditions, saying the 80-year-old can only leave his house to meet with lawyers or doctors.

Even then, he can’t stray far from his home county and needs written permission from the probation office.

Cosby, who is out on $1 million bail, faces up to 30 years behind bars.

If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

—

Photo: Getty