Urine Trouble: R. Kelly Accusers Will Band Together For Lifetime Docuseries

R. Kelly is currently combating a number of allegations dating back some 20 years and more regarding his conduct with young women and alleged sexual abuse. Adding to the roaring fire of controversy, a number of women who have accused Kelly of said abuse are banding together to star in an upcoming docuseries coming to the Lifetime network.

Deadline reports:

The controversial R&B star has a history of alleged abuse of underage African-American girls that largely has been unreported by mainstream media until recently. The series and untitled feature will focus on women who are emerging from the shadows to share their stories.

“What we’ve seen — in the last year in particular — is the tremendous power of women’s voices when given the opportunity to share their truth,” said Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP Unscripted Development and Programming at Lifetime. “But there are important stories still untold, stories of bravery, resilience and defiance that demand to be heard. This is one of those stories.”

Lifetime adds that the introduction of the docuseries will coincide with the relaunch their public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

