Michael B. Jordan’s been in the acting game for more than a decade and though he’s given some impressive performances (Fruitvale Station, Creed), his portrayal of Killmonger in the critically acclaimed Black Panther took his star to brand new heights.

Yesterday the man who many say stole the show in Black Panther stopped by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with the morning trio about his newfound fame and why he feels the Black community is sympathetic to Killmonger’s cause.

Talking everything from living with his parents to dating women of all colors, MBJ tries his best to answer and/or avoid the questions on everyone’s mind.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Michael B. Jordan on The Breakfast Club.

1. Diary of a Bad Man

Michael B. Jordan keeps a diary of his movie and TV characters to keep “a backstory or subtext to always know where my characters are at.” He even said he might put those diaries to work in some way, shape or form later on in the future.

