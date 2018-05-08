Tory Lanez “B.I.D.,” Kygo & Miguel “Remind Me To Forget You” & More | Daily Visuals 5.8.18

Remember when going to the carwash was a big deal? Two Hip-Hop culture movies and a classic song were based around going to one wasn’t made for nothing. Well, Tory Lanez seems to still appreciate the wash and uses it for the basis of his latest visual.

“B.I.D.” finds Lanez and his crew taking their automobiles to get hand washed by some scantily clad young women before heading off to referee a game of beach volleyball by some bikini clad young women. Lanez is livin’ the life.

Miguel meanwhile seems to have women problems as a young lady completely destroys his apartment with nothing more than her dance moves in the clip to “Remind Me To Forget.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk, OMB Peezy, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “B.I.D.”

KYGO & MIGUEL – “REMIND ME TO FORGET”

LIL DURK – “GRANNY CRIB”

OMB PEEZY – “SOULJA LIFE MENTALITY”

EBHONI – “OPPS”

MARLOWE – “LOST ARTS”

BLUEPRINT FT. HAS-LO – “HOOPIN'”