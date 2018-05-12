Whites Love Kanye West More Than Nonwhites, According To New Poll

Kanye West enjoyed fame as a result of his music, but lately has carved out a negative opinion of himself from the public due to his recent outbursts on social media and in interviews. A new poll shows that the Chicago superstar is looked upon favorably among whites in a higher fashion than nonwhites.

The Hill reports:

White Americans view Kanye West more favorably than nonwhite people do, according to a new CNN/SSRS poll.

While 24 percent of people who identified themselves as white said they had a favorable opinion of the outspoken musician in the poll released Friday, only 20 percent of those who said they’re nonwhite feel the same.

West, 40, made headlines last week when he said during an interview with TMZ that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice.”

“Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all?” West said in widely condemned remarks.

Overall, West’s favorability rating is 53 percent unfavorable and 23 percent favorable.

Because of West’s support of President Donald Trump, it isn’t a surprise that many of those who see him favorably are supporters of the former business mogul as well.

