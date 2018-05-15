Home > News

ESPN Films & Netflix Announce A 10-Part Michael Jordan Doc For 2019 [VIDEO]

A 10-part documentary about Air Jordan? Yes, please.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

The first rule about being a Michael Jordan fan is that you can never learn enough about Michael Jordan. That said, today (May 15) ESPN and Netflix announced that they will be dropping a 10-part documentary about his Airness in 2019.

Titled The Last Dance, the doc will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990’s Chicago Bulls that won six NBA championships. The film, directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five) and produced by Mike Tollin, will also reportedly cover the rise of the NBA during Air Jordan’s reign.

Will Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing and a host of other players lament how Jordan prevented them from ever getting a chip? Sorry, too easy.

The films also boasts that it features 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the Bulls’ last championship run in 1998.

Peep the teaser trailer for The Last Dance below. When can we get a screen copy, for journalistic purposes?

 

