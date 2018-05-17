8 Things We Learned From Baron Davis & Paul Pierce on The Breakfast Club

During their heyday, Baron Davis and Paul Pierce had their fair share of highlights in the NBA and though the two are now retired from the game their names still ring bells in basketball enthusiast circles.

Today the two ex-ballers stopped by the Breakfast Club and naturally they talked about basketball but also weighed in on the Kobe Vs. LeBron argument, Kevin Garnett’s comment about La La Anthony’s flavor, and where LeBron James might end up this coming summer.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Baron Davis and Paul Pierce on The Breakfast Club.

1. “Medicinal” Marijuana

Baron Davis says that weed works better than Bengay for aching muscles. Paul Pierce declined to confirm that theory.

