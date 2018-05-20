Another One: YouTube Annouces New Music Streaming Service

Not a fan of Tidal, Spotify or Apple Music? YouTube might have the music streaming service for you.

YouTube usually the go-to destination for your music video needs announced this week that it will be joining the music streaming wars with YouTube Music. The company calls its latest venture a “new music streaming service made for music with the magic of YouTube” that promises to make searching for music more straightforward and more personalized than ever.

Along with the launch of YouTube Music will be a reimagined mobile app and a brand new desktop player specially designed for music. In addition to their already massive library of music videos, YouTube Music will offer it’s users official versions of millions of songs, thousands of playlists, artist radio and more.

YouTube Music looks to one-up the competition by having remixes, live performances, and covers of songs that can only be found on its service. Another feature the service will offer is a unique search method that allows users to find songs they don’t know the title or by using a term like “that hipster song with whistling” or even the songs lyrics.

The service will also adapt to users in the really cool way. The home screen will adjust based on peoples whereabouts, listening history and what they are doing. If you happen to walk in a gym, YouTube Music will generate a playlist to help get you motivated, or if you happen to be at an airport, the service will make a playlist to help you relax.

Pretty genius, BUT we can foresee some people being uncomfortable with using the feature due to some insecurities with apps tracking you.

Now the big question? How much will the service cost? There is currently an ad-supported version of YouTube Music users can enjoy for free. If you want to go ad-free, there is a YouTube Music Premium subscription available for just $9.99 a month. If you’re already a paid subscriber of Google Play Music, you will get a membership to YouTube Music as a part of your subscription.

As of Tuesday, the rollout of the Youtube Music experience has begun in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea. The service will be expanding broadly and in the coming weeks and will soon be available in Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. If you want to find out when YouTube Music will be available to you in your country, you can head here for more information.

So are you guys excited about YouTube Music? It sounds very appealing and worth the money.

Photo: Getty/YouTube