Lil Kim Dancing Is Getting Dragged Something Awful On The Internets

Listen, Lil Kim is the Queen Bee of Hip-Hop, Hard Core is a certified classic and she commands respect. However, her dancing is leaving something to be desired.

Recently, Kimmy Blanco was performing at Funk Fest Atlanta, where she was getting her dance on, doing the Milly Rock and BlocBoy JB’s ‘Shoot’ dance.

While her bars have always been sharp, Twitter isn’t being too kind to the Brooklyn native’s dance moves.

Hey, don’t shoot the messenger. See for yourself below and on the flip.

Mannnnnnn I would pay top dollar to watch Lil Kim vs Mary J Blige in a dance off 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4AoCXlRez1 — Rob Rich (@1FranklinSaint) May 20, 2018

Photo: Getty

