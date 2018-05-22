R. Kelly Sued for Sexual Assault, Gave Woman Herpes, Allegedly

R. Kelly is the gift that keeps on giving, allegedly. A woman is suing the Pied Piper of Pee Pee for sexual assault and allegedly giving her an STD—herpes.

Reports TMZ:

A woman named Faith Rodgers filed the lawsuit in NYC, and claims they met in March 2017, when she was 19 … after a performance in San Antonio. In the suit, she says a couple months later Kelly flew her to NYC for one of his concerts.

After the show, she says Kelly “bombarded” her hotel room and initiated “unwanted sexual contact” … including oral and vaginal intercourse. After what she calls “abusive sex” … Kelly allegedly criticized her for being boring in bed.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Faith caught herpes from Kelly. She says they dated for about one year, during which he mentally, verbally and sexually abused her. Faith claims he locked her in rooms, studios and cars to punish her for failing to fulfill his sexual desires. In the suit, Faith says Kelly had a female assistant stand guard to make sure she didn’t flee.

Rodgers is suing R’uh for sexual battery, false imprisonment and failure to disclose he was burning with that STD.

Interestingly, she is the same woman who recorded a convo with R. Kelly, trying to get him to confess to his actions.

—

Photo: WENN.com