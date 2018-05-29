Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It,” Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Spinking “Tati” & More | Daily Visuals 5.29.18

Cardi B may not be familiar with Donald Glover’s close relation to Childish Gambino but she sure as hell knows that Bad Bunny and J Balvin are them dudes in el barrio right now.

Today the three most popular artists in the community that Trump’s trying to deport link up for a Hispanic-themed visual for “I Like It” which finds Cardi B decked out in some brightly colored island getups while Bunny and Balvin turn up in the barrio.

Back in Brooklyn, Tekashi 6ix9ine keeps throwing up his hood and becomes the first blood in New York to dip his truck in a red bandana coating for his clip to “Tati.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fetty Wap featuring Fuzz, Azizi Gibson, and more.

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN – “I LIKE IT”

6IX9INE FT. SPINKING – “TATI”

FETTY WAP FT. FUZ – “BLACK & DECKER”

DJ MUSTARD, RJMRLA & RAE SREMMURD – “HARD WAY”

CASINO FT. 21 SAVAGE – “DEAL”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “I GOT IT ON ME”

AZIZI GIBSON – “RIHANNA”

KING ISO FT. TECH N9NE & AWAITING ELI – “I WON’T QUIT”

TADOE – “GO FOREST”

JAYE NEWTON – “SUMMER NIGHTS”

STARLITO FT. DON TRIP & KILLA KYLEON – “STIR CRAZY”

MOZZY – “IN MY PRAYERS”

EMOTIONAL ORANGES – “MOTION”

