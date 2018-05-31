Harvey Weinstein Indicted On Multiple Rape Charges By Grand Jury

They’re throwing the book at Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, May 30, the disgraced film executive has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Hours after Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said the producer would not testify before a grand jury, the same panel has now indicted the disgraced Oscar winner on two sets of rape charges and a sex crime charge.

“A Grand Jury has voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said this afternoon.

If found guilty, the Oscar-winning producer could find himself behind bars for up to 25 years.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” said D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. in a statement. “Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand.”

