Bill Cosby Andrea Constand Accuser Shares Details Of Assault

Bill Cosby and his epic fall from grace culminated in a conviction last month that brought justice one step closer for one of the entertainer’s many accusers. Andrea Constand has been absent from the public eye but in an upcoming interview, she shares some of the horrifying details of Cosby’s assault against her.

Today.com writes:

Constand was operations manager for Temple University women’s basketball program in 2004 when Cosby, a famous Temple alumni and supporter, invited her to his home. Constand had been contemplating a career change and Cosby, who had been mentoring her for months, said he wanted to discuss her plans.

Constant said Cosby offered her something to help her relax that night.

“Three blue pills. And he put his hand out and I said, ‘What are those?’ And he said, ‘They’ll help you relax,'” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Are they natural? Are they, like, a herbal remedy?’ And he said, ‘No, they’re your friends. Just put them down.’”

Constand then says Cosby had his way with her and held in news of the assault for a year. This all comes from an exclusive interview that will air this Friday via a Dateline special titled Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks.

—

Photo: Getty