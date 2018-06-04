James Fauntleroy Disses Kanye West & Calls Pusha T A Snitch, Twitter In Its Feelings

Not everyone is celebrating Pusha T in his alleged victory over Drake. Producer James Fauntleroy shared his opinion on the Rap beef of the year and it ruffled plenty of feathers.

The noted musician and composer took to Twitter with his unpopular views on the G.O.O.D Music’s brightest stars. The rant started with a hay-maker accusing King Push of being a rat. “Pusha T was a drug dealer, now he’s a snitch. 👮🏿‍♂️🚓”

Pusha T was a drug dealer, now he's a snitch. 👮🏿‍♂️🚓 — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with many of his followers who have been waving the “Story Of Adidon” flag. He quickly saw that few were cosigning his stance and addressed the elephant in the room. “I thought everybody was so in love with the truth I didn’t think you guys would get so sensitive about that statement lol #people really just be wanting you to agree with everything they say lol and so do I so still love y’all,” he tweeted.

I thought everybody was so in love with the truth I didn't think you guys would get so sensitive about that statement lol #🤷🏿‍♂️ people really just be wanting you to agree with everything they say lol and so do I so still love y'all 🙏🏿 — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

Before he bowed out of the conversation he went on to praise Drake and his longtime producer 40, who was also slandered by Pusha.

Before I go: 40 is an amazing human being and the niggas y'all defending do bad business, treat people like shit in real life and not even rapping well. Since y'all love snitching so much 😂 #🍵 #greentea — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

You don't know him just like u don't know me and I don't know you, we are not obligated to share any personal information with eachother, I was paid and top MC my ass, one hit wonder at best. I thought y'all wanted the facts? 😂 y'all niggas too sensitive to be defending ppl https://t.co/irWQuQmRl7 — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

What yall don't care about or know is 40 is an actual person, a rare genuine person in a business almost completely full of the opposite – including and especially these bitch ass, promotion hoe ass niggas – Kanye literally has had the most ghostcreators in music history btw #fax — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

His final parting shot was aimed at Kanye where he turned his upcoming collaborative album with Kid Kudi into quite the properly timed pun. “Kanye got ghost writers, ghost stylists, ghost producers, ghosts everything! No wonder these niggas see ghosts! They got em EVERYWHERE”.

Kanye got ghost writers, ghost stylists, ghost producers, ghosts everything! No wonder these niggas see ghosts! They got em EVERYWHERE 😂 https://t.co/VIRRbMkkvQ — sensei (@fauntleroy) June 3, 2018

James Fauntleroy has produced for Rihanna, J. Cole, Jay-Z, Usher Justin Timberlake and even Kanye West. He also wrote most of the songs on Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic album.

