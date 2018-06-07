A$AP Rocky ft. Skepta “Praise The Lord,” Rita Ora ft. Cardi B “Girls” & More | Daily Visuals 6.6.18

A little more than a week ago A$AP Rocky released his highly anticipated album, Testing, and already he comes through with a video for the album’s standout cut.

Linking up with London grime artist/rapper Skepta for the clip to “Praise The Lord,” Flacko, the split-screen feature showcases both artists in their respective countries to demonstrate just how similar life is in the hood regardless of continent.

On a whole different tip, Rita Ora recruits Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charlie XCX to represent for women who prefer female company in the visuals to “Girls.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dave East featuring D Jones, Curren$y and Harry Fraud featuring Smoke DZA, and more.

A$AP ROCKY FT. SKEPTA – “PRAISE THE LORD”

RITA ORA FT. CARDI B, BEBE REXHA & CHARLIE XCX – “GIRLS”

DAVE EAST FT. D JONES – “FEELIN A WAY”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD FT. SMOKE DZA – “14 PACKS”

OG MACO & G.U.N – “MONEY TALK”

DA$H – “SENSAI”

BIG LENDO – “DIMENSIONS”

REJJIE SNOW – “CHARLIE BROWN”