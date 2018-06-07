Drake Seen In Public For 1st Time Since Pusha T Diss Track

Drake has been largely silent since the release of Pusha T’s blistering “The Story of Adidon” diss track save for a brief statement over why he wore Blackface in a photo connected to the song. For what it’s worth, Drake appeared to be unbothered by things and it’s clear that J Prince’s intervention in the beef cooled off what was probably going to be a hot summer.

Drizzy was in Toronto Tuesday night (June 5) at an exclusive birthday party for television host and media personality, Tyrone Edwards. In the photos, the 6 God was all smiles and posed for a few shots while looking as relaxed as one can imagine.

It was the first time Drake has been seen out and about since Pusha T delivered what some fans called the knockout blow in the response to “Duppy” but there have been rumblings online that the track crossed several lines. J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot records, also echoed that same sentiment in a series of recent interviews, stating that Pusha going after Drake’s parents and an ailing Noah “40” Shehib, who was also in attendance, was “pig pen mentality” levels of disrespect.

Photo: Getty