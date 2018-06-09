Shonda Rhimes’ 1st Netflix Series Focuses On NYC Scammer Anna Delvey

The story of high society scammer Anna Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, has become a legend since New York Magazine wrote a stirring profile on the woman who schemed her way into New York’s elite club. Shonda Rhimes is currently developing her first show via her deal with Netflix, which will focus on the story of Delvey’s rise and fall.

Deadline reports:

Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes is attached to write the series adaptation — the first project to be announced under the blockbuster overall deal she inked at Netflix last August, leaving her long-time home, ABC Studios. It also would mark the first series Rhimes has created since Scandal; the last few series from Shondaland, the company Rhimes runs with Betsy Beers, have come from other creators.

Since coming out on May 28, Pressler’s story has become an instant hot commodity, with about a dozen producers pursuing it for a screen adaptation, both in TV and features. I hear that Netflix stepped up in a big way, and Rhimes’ commitment to do the adaptation as her first series for the streaming platform further tipped the scales.

For deeper context, check out New York Magazine‘s piece on Delvey here.

—

Photo: Getty