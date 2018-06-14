Cheaper To Keep Her: Camille Cosby Reportedly Not Leaving Bill Cosby

Although it was widely reported that Camille Cosby allegedly was preparing to divorce her husband of 54 years, Bill Cosby, a rep for the family has categorically denied the news. It appears that the news was premature and the rep hammered home that there are no issues with the Cosby children either.

PEOPLE reports:

Andrew Wyatt tells PEOPLE that the Radar Online report that the two are headed for a split — and that Camille has moved out of the Philadelphia home where the convicted comedian remains on house arrest — is a “ridiculous story from an egregious publication.”

“The accusations they have made in their tabloid are absolutely false,” says Wyatt. “Mrs. and Mr. Cosby are not getting divorced and she’s with him in the Philadelphia home as we speak.”

“No issues in the marriage, no issues with the children,” continues Wyatt. “These children are grown women in their 40s and 50s. These are not kids. These are not little kids running away from their father.”

“It’s amazing how people can make things up,” adds Wyatt, who says Radar Online never reached out to him for comment ahead of publishing its story Wednesday.

Welp, that settles it. Still, some are hoping that Mrs. Cosby has a Get Out moment and leaves the beleaguered entertainer. She’s stood by her man before, so that doesn’t look likely.

Photo: Getty