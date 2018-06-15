American Greetings & Target Apologize For “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card, Twitter Has Mixed Reactions

Exploitation of all things urban are expected as pop culture continuously hops on whatever lemons we turn into lemonade. But American Greetings went overboard when they decided it would be cute to release some “Baby Daddy” cards for Father’s Day which featured a Black couple kissing on the front of the card.

Looks like people are still real big mad about me posting my disdain over “Baby Daddy” cards. Oh well. I have a husband who is a father who is black let me get a card that represents that. Not this!! Glad it’s not just me. @target @americangreetings let’s do better pic.twitter.com/YhBUhRWCfO — Takeisha Saunders (@Gagirlkeish) June 13, 2018

Yeah, we’re not sure who thought this was a good idea, but American Greeting and Target saw nothing wrong with the card. Needless to say the backlash was swift and though the words “husband” and “father” were a part of the inside message, everyone knew which audience this was aimed at and what it implies.

Looking to clean up the mess they spilled, American Greetings pulled the card from Target and issued an apology to anyone who was offended.

“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband—which the inside copy makes clear. However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”

Maybe if it was a Caucasian couple they would’ve gotten the benefit of the doubt, but nah.

A spokesperson for Target also issued a statement to explain their stance on the controversy and also apologize for not considering its racist undertone.

“We want all guests to feel welcomes and respected when they shop at Target. We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

Hindsight is 20/20 ain’t it?

And though lots of people were offended by the notion of there being a baby daddy Father’s Day card, others made light of the product and laughed it off. Check out some of the mixed reactions below and let us know if this is a big deal, little deal, or no deal.

Wait… 1. A baby daddy Father's Day card

2. Why are they kissing? Y'all ladies still kiss ya baby daddy? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DUEC20AQZ2 — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) June 11, 2018

#While you were sleeping; after receiving backlash Target has pulled a Father's Day Card that features an African American couple on the front and it's a 'Baby Daddy' card; I've never been a fan of that term, to me it reeks of a non-positive stereotype of black men and fatherhood — Gerald A Johnson (@jschln1) June 14, 2018

