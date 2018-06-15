Sway Calloway Talks New Total Request Live AM Show

Sway Calloway continues to drive the culture forward in his own way. The Hi-p-Hop vet sees his newest project as a platform that will allow guests to be themselves.

Launched April 23, Calloway executive produces and hosts TRLAM. In a recent interview with Billboard magazine the media personality explained how Total Request Live AM came about.

“I thought it was an excellent opportunity to really bring music culture, pop-culture, and political undercurrents to the show and have a real substantive conversation with artists, actors, activists, comedians, magicians, and whoever has something great to bring to the screen” he explained.

He went to further detail how this revamp digs deeper than the original format hosted by Carson Daly. “It’s now not so much about a countdown as it is a playlist. To be able to intertwine all of those things into one launching ground known as TRLAM has been going according to plan thus far. It’s in the morning time and it offers an alternative for folks when they get up.”

Thus far the Hip-Hop radio pioneer has interviewed the likes of Jennifer Lopez when she premiered her video “Dinero” and Cardi B. and her sister Hennessy Carolina. Calloway is proud that the show that touches more than just the surface of popular culture. “It’s the hub where anyone in entertainment can hang out.”

You can read the rest of the interview here.

—

Photo: Margarita Corporan