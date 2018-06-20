Outrage Sparked Over Trump Administration “Tender Age” Shelters

According to an explosive report published by the Associated Press, toddler age children are being separated from their parents trying to cross the border under Trump administration policy and placed in so-called “tender age” shelters. The news rattled many, including MSNBC nighttime host Rachel Maddow, who broke down during a broadcast in an attempt to deliver the report.

CNN reports:

Infants and young children are being held in three so-called “tender age” shelters at the border after being separated from their families who illegally crossed into the United States, The Associated Press reports.

The children are being sent to three centers in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville in southern Texas, which have been repurposed to house the youngest migrants, including those younger than 5, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

Another center is planned for Houston, The Associated Press reported. Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, told The Associated Press that the agency defines “tender age” as any child under the age of 13.

The AP did not identify the unnamed “lawyers and medical providers” whose accounts of the facilities form the basis of the report.

Across Twitter, comments over the shelters have sparked interest and outrage. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

It's been really hard to get information about "tender age" children from the Department of Health and Human Services. Reporters asked multiple questions on a press call today. I've been asking for days, following up, asking other questions and I'm sure others have too. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 20, 2018

On a call with reporters today, HHS officials repeatedly used the term “tender age” to refer to children under 5 years old. As the mother of a two year old, the idea that anyone would remove a child under 5 from their mother is difficult for me to comprehend. https://t.co/2K5r5EbXJj — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 20, 2018

All from this Associated Press story that broke while I was on the air tonight, but which I was unable to read on the air:https://t.co/2VBLTVxvQq Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

Trump Administration is detaining babies and toddlers in “tender age shelters” who may never be reunited with their parents. Babies. Babies. You have brought shame to the nation. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/QM2C3uHvVg — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 20, 2018

Experts say that no matter how clean and safe the shelter, the US policy of separating babies and toddlers from parents at the border can lead to permanent emotional damage. https://t.co/qK4WiereoI — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2018

Photo: Getty

