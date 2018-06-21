Pusha-T Announces ‘DAYTONA’ Tour with Valee & Sheck Wes

Pusha-T is hitting the road. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper, and President, just announced the Daytona tour that will also feature openers Valee and Sheck Wes.

Put on by Live Nation, the tour kicks off July 31 in Denver, CO at Red Rocks and will hit cities like St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago before wrapping up in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory.

Valee is a G.O.O.D. Music signee from Chicago while Sheck Wes also seems to be down via Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label.

Pusha Ton’s critically acclaimed Daytona is out now.

Check out the full run of dates below.