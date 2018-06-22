Items From Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Coming To Smithsonian African-American Museum

The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture will transform into the fictional land of Wakanda this October. Items from the hit Marvel film Black Panther will be on display during the Smithsonian African American Film Festival.

As announced Wednesday by the museum’s media team, items that were acquired from the Ryan Coogler-directed film include the costume of the hero worn by lead actor Chadwick Boseman, a script signed by co-writer Coogler, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, executive producer Nate Moore, and producer and co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

There will also be photos of the studio set available along with two pages of a spec script. These items will be shown temporarily during the Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October.

Expect epic crowds all doing the “Wakanda Forever!” salute that weekend.

—

Photo: Marvel