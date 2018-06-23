XXXTentacion Laced His Family With New Cribs Before Murder

As fans of XXXTentacion are still processing his shooting death that occurred earlier this week, details surrounding his private life and financial affairs are emerging. It appears that the rapper used his fame and fortune to take care of those closest to him by way of purchasing a number of homes in his native South Florida.

Sources close to the rapper tell us his most important objective in life was to take care of those around him. We’ve obtained real estate records that show XXX purchased 4 homes in South Florida between the months of April and June … totaling $1.7 million. The homes break down as follows …

— $420,000 for a 3 bed, 2 bath 2,000 square foot home.

— $467,500 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,300 square foot home.

— $385,000 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,100 square foot home.

— $500,000 for a 4 bed, 3 bath 2,700 square foot home.

The outlet adds that the homes were allegedly for his parents, grandparents, siblings and other relatives.

