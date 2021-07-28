Kanye West Shows Off Dorm Set Up In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West isn’t doing anything the easy way nowadays. After once again pump-faking on the release of his Donda album (with no repercussions?), Yeezy has decided to hunker down in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to finish the project, and recently showed off his living situation.

First, let us reiterate that Kanye West is in Atlanta, home to plenty of top-notch studios like Tree Sound or Patchwerk to name just a couple, that would surely be willing to accommodate his recording needs. However, the multi-hyphenate Rap star has chosen to complete the Donda album in the same place he held its fame listening session. while sleeping in what looks like a bare-bones dorm room in a college with a modest budget.

West took to Instagram to show off his temporary digs.

In the pic we see what looks like a twin-sized bed in the corner of a room with a flat-screen TV hanging on the opposite wall and a wardrobe closet. Yeezy footwear can also be spotted in the corner, of course.

As for the actual recording studio, a source tells Page Six says it’s a legit setup with a whole placard denoting it as such. The only other details are that it’s “a private space inside the building” and that there’s a sign that reads “Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Another photo making the rounds from record exec Bu Thiam on social media confirms the aforementioned info regarding West’s temporary studio. Virgil Abloh is clearly missing an opportunity here to design the signage.

That Def Jam recording budget must be brolic.