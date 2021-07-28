And You Say Chi-City: Common Regrets Not Making A Third Album With Kanye West [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even though he has a couple of classics under his belt, Common wishes he could have done things differently. During a recent interview he revealed he regrets not making a third album with Kanye West.

As spotted on Complex the Chicago native recently talked to Andrew Barber on The Coda Collection. While the two discussed a myriad of topics regarding his storied career, one talk track stood out immediately to fans and media outlets alike. When reminiscing about his lengthy discography he admitted that he would have loved to make another album with Yeezy.

“If there’s anything that I sometimes wish is I wished I would have did a third one with Kanye,” he explained. “I will say that. It’s very red, I’d be like, ‘Man, I should’ve did this or wish I did this.’ Because everything happens in this divine time. But I would’ve loved to have done a third album with Ye just… And maybe that’ll happen at some other point.” He went on to reveal that he did try fulfill the trifecta but things didn’t come together. “I started presenting him with stuff like, ‘Yo,’ Because I still was on G.O.O.D. Music. I was like, ‘Hey, check this out. I’m working with Pharrell here.’ He hopped in and he listened through to it and was like, “Yo, that’s dope.” Then it was a couple of joints like he would hop on, just do some vocals. But it wasn’t any… Obviously, we have songs that we recorded that didn’t make Finding Forever or Be but we… We’d thought a third project. We didn’t do that.”

He also discussed how his relationship with J Dilla, specifically the years they were roommates. “So look, I gravitate towards greatness, point blank,” he said. “I want to be around people who are incredible at what they do. People who I can grow from, learn from, who will elevate me. Each one of them made me better and challenged me. But another aspect to that is, as you said, each one had pretty much an album to themselves. And you know, I got to see just him as a person. So to have the God as my roommate was man, I felt like I had a… I was up in everybody. Because people wanted to know what Dilla was doing and what is he coming up with next. And other artists was looking for Dilla beats. And I had access to that.”

You can view the interview below.

