J. Cole Set to Perform for Entertainment Summit

Everyone mark their calendars for September 25 as it will be the date for the 2009 Southeast Music and Entertainment Summit. Taking place in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, the annual event will utilized as an educational tool for people on the come up that have a particular interest in careers in the music industry.

With such a flood of people that want to jump into the industry without former backing, this can also be seen as giving another perspective to what to expect before coming in and might provide insight and show that it’s not all glitz and glamour.

Attendees for the event this year will include Wendy Day, Kawan Prather, Orlando Mcghee, Chuck Creekmur, 9th Wonder and DJ Toomp who will all serve as panelists.

Of course an event wouldn’t be able to truly explode and bring people in without performances, as artists such as J. Cole and Rain, both natives of North Carolina, are scheduled to take the stage. DJ Chuck T, Chalamange the God, DJ Skillz and others are also set to show their faces.

There will also be an unsigned artist showcase, numerous panel discussions, a beat battle and a fashion show to keep those in attendance entertained for the weekend. Clearly, the SMES is almost like the “wet dream” for the underground circuit as they have become the general focus, although they are seen as outcasts in the mainstream world.

The history of the SMES conference stems back to 2001 when Tony Marcus and James E. Heyward decided to put their minds together and create the event. Their initial intent was to give artists, who were in non-traditional markets, outlets to the music industry. Big names such as Kanye West, Petey Pablo, Little Brother and Freeway have also left their mark for the summit.

For more information pertaining to the upcoming event, http://www.smesmusicsummit.com/.