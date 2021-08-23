Rick Hyde, Benny The Butcher & Heem “Black Sinatra,” Josh K ft. Fabolous “My House” & More | Daily Visuals 8.23.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Of the three members of Griselda, it seems like Benny The Butcher is the most active out in the streets as he continues to find himself popping up on different artists cuts and we ain’t knocking him one bit for getting those bags.

His latest cameo comes on the Rick Hyde and Heem featured visuals to “Black Sinatra” where the three men sit down to count stacks while feasting on some delicacies in an abandoned building. Both gritty and fancy at the same time.

On the R&B tip Josh K calls on Fabolous to join him at a private soiree where the women outnumber them 100 to 1 and the atmosphere is all kinds of sexy in the clip to “My House.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Reese and Bwuan Bans, YN Jay, and more.

RICK HYDE, BENNY THE BUTCHER & HEEM – “BLACK SINATRA”

JOSH K FT. FABOLOUS – “MY HOUSE”

LIL REESE & BWUAN BANS – “FLASH”

YN JAY – “MIX THE YEAHHHHH”

JR BOSS FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “BIG MOTION”

REESE YOUNGN – “HEART CLOSING”

Z-RO – “HE’LL BE THERE”