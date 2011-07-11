Big Sean Releases Art For ‘Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay’, Heads Virgin Mobile FreeFest

Cover Art Revealed For Big Sean & Kanye West’s “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay”

Big Sean gets suited up for the new single off his Finally Famous LP with Kanye West. “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” features Roscoe Dash and the video is coming soon directed by Hype Williams.

On September 10th at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, Kanye’s protege and Cee-Lo Green will headline the Virgin Mobile FreeFest. To get in free, all you have to do is go to Virgin Mobile LIVE’s Facebook page and like the page starting July 15th.