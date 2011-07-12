Lil Kim Poses For New Barbie Inspired Photo Shoot, Talks New Single [Photo]

In addition to celebrating her 37th birthday Monday, Lil Kim shared a new photoshoot with fans and gave info on her forthcoming single.

As previously reported the Queen Bee celebrated the day she was born and a nearly 20 year long rap career.

With that in mind, Kimmy called in last night to her #1 Fansite The Lil’ Kim Fan Club and answered questions on the site’s radio show.

While on the show she discussed Monica’s new single “Anything” that features herself and Rick Ross.

According to Kim, her verse had to be cut short to make room for The Bawse.

“In all actuality I did a 16 in addition to the 8 bars that ya’ll all hear…Monica and her people decided to add Rick Ross on the track.”

The femcee also announced that a new single of her own was on the horizon titled “Looks Like Money” produced by Rockwilder and revealed a new promo picture.

Check out Kimmy Blanco poses as a Black Barbie below.

In Case You Missed It, Click Here To Check Out Our Dedication To Lil Kim On Her Birthday!

Happy Birthday Kim!