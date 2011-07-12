Diddy-Dirty Money Clean UK Park [Photos]

Diddy-Dirty Money Clean UK Park

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dawn Richards of Dirty Money took a break from promoting their Last Train to Paris album in the UK to help clean up a playground in London.

On Monday, Diddy and Dawn (must have ditched that other girl again) joined a group of 50 volunteers at the Toffee Park Adventure Playground and Youth Centre for the community clean up as part of the Orange RockCorps program, which volunteers are given free concert tickets in exchange for four hours of community service.

We doubt Diddy did too much painting in his fresh black suit…just enough for the cameras to get a few pictures, but it was for a good cause.

Diddy-Dirty Money performed at the Wembley Arena in London later on Monday night.

