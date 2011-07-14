Lupe Fiasco Pulls Plug On Twitter Account, Co-Signs New Artist

Lupe Fiasco Quits Twitter

Lupe Fiasco is through with the social networking site Twitter. At least for now. The Lasers rapper announced his pending departure from his account early this morning tweeting,

“I’m quitting twitter. it was fun while it lasted…” “thanks for the support on #lasers and i will see you all on the road soon… “don’t forget…Love Always Shines Everytime Remember 2 Smile

But Lu didn’t hang up his account without giving new R&B artist Nikki Jean some promo time to his 722,000 followers.

“u know what??? I’m gonna let @NIKKIJEAN takeover my twitter – go get that album.” he wrote in his last tweet.

The upstart singer who is promoting her new album Pennies in a Jar then tweeted from @LupeFiasco,

“Big thank you to @LupeFiasco for supporting my record. He won’t be gone for too long.. Promise ;-)”

Jean was featured on the tracks “Hip Hop Saved My Life” and “Little Weapon” off Lupe’s sophomore album The Cool.