Foxy Brown To File Lawsuit Against NY, NYPD & DA

Foxy Brown To Sue Over Mooning Case

Foxy Brown may have just cleared of charges in her ‘mooning’ case, but she isnt going to let what she feels was a railroading by the powers that be go unnoticed.

The rapper and her attorney Salvatore Strazzullo plan to sue the city of New York, the New York Police Department and the District Attorney’s for “malicious prosecution.”

As recently reported, Tuesday (July 12) Fox Boog was cleared of charges that she mooned her neighbor Arlene Raymond in July 2010, thus violating her a order of protection against her obtained by her neighbor. Raymond refused to testify in court leaving the judge to clear Foxy of all charges.

“Its rooted in jealousy, it’s a [scary] thing like borderline obsession,” said Foxy, who denied the accusations. “Someone wants to be you and have the life I worked very hard for.”

Brown and her council were confident they could prove the defendant was lying had the case gone to trial telling the New York Daily News that Foxy’s penchant to not wear undergarments would have been the deciding factor in the case.

“Our big ace in the hold is she (Brown) wasn’t wearing any underwear,” Strazzulo told the Daily News.

Her accuser reported that she was exposed to Foxy’s underwear clad buttocks during an altercation last summer.