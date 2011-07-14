50 Cent Says Def Jam Can’t Afford Lloyd Banks? ‘They’re Like $80 Million In The Hole’

50 Cent Shoots Down Lloyd Banks Label Rumors

‘They’re like $80 million in the hole,’ Fif jokes to MTV News about Def Jam

50 Cent was in Atlanta shooting Tony Yayo’s upcoming “Haters” video and spoke to MTV about letting his wingmen fly alone.

Signing Lloyd Banks and Yayo to EMI was part of Fif’s plan to let them branch out. “Banks’ project is the beginning of them flying solo, flying without my assistance so much,” 50 remarked.

“Like on all their other albums and singles, I was featured on their projects to help bring attention to it and get ’em off into the right space.”

When the question arose about Lloyd Banks signing to Def Jam possibly with Sha Money XL, 50 responded, “Well, Def Jam, I’m not even sure what that system — that system is not in a good space right now. They’re like $80 million in the hole…Don’t tell them I told you.”