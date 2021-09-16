LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company Teams Up With Clubhouse To Create Audio Programming

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Can LeBron James and Maverick Carter help revitalize the buzz Clubhouse once had?

That’s what the once super popular drop-in audio app is hoping with this new partnership it announced on Thursday (Sep.16) that will see James and Carter’s SpringHill Company bring exclusive audio content to the medium “that best elevates authentic conversation surrounding big moments in sports and culture.”

SpringHill hopes to continue its streak of bringing engaging content like DJ Khaled’s podcast The First One, 17 Weeks, and More Than A Vote: Vaccine Special, to Clubhouse with content that will further “its mission to empower greatness in every individual from creators to fans,” with series of Clubhouse rooms that will live in its very own club called “SpringHill Live.”

“Clubhouse and SpringHill share a focus on empowering creators and celebrating culturally relevant moments,” Sean Brown, Head of Sports at Clubhouse, said in. a statement. “I’m proud to welcome SpringHill to the Clubhouse family and partner with them to bring their distinct perspectives on sports culture and inspiring conversations to the global community at Clubhouse.”

The partnership between the two entities kicks off today with Meet The Hosts of Certified Buckets at 4 pm EST / 1 pm PST. Here is the full programming schedule below.

Thursday, 9/16 – 4 pm EST – Meet The Hosts of Certified Buckets: Previewing the 2021-2022 NBA season plus hot topics in the culture, join the new hosts of UNINTERRUPTED’s Certified Buckets podcast — Ashley Nicole Moss, Lethal Shooter, and Kristian Winfield.

Monday, 9/20 – 4 pm EST – The Evolution of Black Quarterbacks: Black quarterbacks will talk about the stigmas, challenges, and triumphs of being a Black man under center.

Thursday, 9/23 – 4 pm EST – New Music Releases Everyone Is Talking About: The biggest albums in Hip-Hop are discussed and dissected by the genre's most innovative and critical minds.

Monday, 9/27 – 4 pm EST – Everything you need to know about NCAA NIL: College athletes are finally able to make money off their name and likeness. With a brand new landscape, there can be a lot of grey areas to navigate — this room will give you everything you need to know about the NCAA NIL policy.

Thursday, 9/30 – 4 pm EST – Life Begins When The Game Ends: Authentic dialogue with artists, entertainers, and influencers about their pivot away from athletic endeavors and how that decision ultimately paved the way for a new, rewarding career outside of sports.

The news of this partnership arrives after Clubhouse finally opened the platform to everyone, removing the invite-only and waitlist. The partnership with SpringHill is not the first one for Clubhouse. It also worked with the NFL, NHL, and just recently TED.

We are intrigued to see how this works out for Clubhouse who now has some formidable competition since Twitter launched Spaces.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty