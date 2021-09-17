Dame D.O.L.L.A. “Him Duncan,” Lil Nas X “That’s What I Want” & More | Daily Visuals 9.17.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Damian Lillard really out here trying his best to show y’all he’s the greatest NBA player turned rapper ever, and in his latest video the Portland Trailblazer’s superstar guard recreates classic culture imagery to drive home his point.

For his visuals to “Him Duncan,” Dame D.O.L.L.A. recreates some of Hip-Hop’s most familiar moments and pictures including Tupac’s All Eyez On Me album cover, Biggie’s crowned cover to Rap Pages, and Muhammed Ali’s classic photo where he stood over a defeated Sonny Liston. D.O.L.L.A. trying to tell y’all he’s the greatest!

And fresh off of winning Video of The Year honors at the 2021 MTV VMA’s, Lil Nas X returns with a new clip for “That’s What I Want” in which the “controversial” artist finds love in his fellow college football teammate only to learn he fell for a man living a double life. Again, expect conservatives and Boosie Badazz to have a meltdown over the risqué visual.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Belly featuring Nav, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

DAME D.O.L.L.A. – “HIM DUNCAN”

LIL NAS X – “THAT’S WHAT I WANT”

BELLY FT. NAV – “REQUIEM”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “ON MY SIDE”

CRIZ STREETZ FT. JADAKISS – “GET IT STR8”

BHAD BHABIE – “MISS UNDERSTOOD”

T-RELL FT. FREDO BANG – “SLIDE”

DAX FT. TOM MACDONALD – “PROPAGANDA”

KNOC THE PSYCHO – “380 NET ROCK”

ZOMBIE JUICE FT. SMOKE DZA – “VMA’S”

LIL MOE 6BLOCKA – “8BLOCK”

KALAN – “HOW YOU DOIN’”

COMETHAZINE – “SPINBACK”

Y.N.X.716 – “SOLID GOLD SOUL/HISTORY”