Diddy’s First Women’s Fragrance Makes a Royal Debut

Diddy is continuing to venture into new worlds. His “I am King” fragrance took off and now he’s launching a new scent for ladies named “Empress.”

The essence of the perfume is noted as fruity, floral and regal. It will be exclusively sold at Macy’s department store.

“I created Empress for the woman who is powerful beyond all others,” Diddy said in a statement.