The Making Of Kanye And Jay-Z’s “Watch The Throne” [Photos]

Kanye And Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne Photos

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s highly anticipated collaboration album, Watch The Throne, is just a few weeks away, and to add to the anticipation, photos of Jay and ‘Ye working on the album were released on Jay-Z’s website Life + Times.

The behind the scenes photos capture candid images of the duo working on Watch The Throne, surrounded by the likes of Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce and producer/rapper Pharrell.

Additional photos from the Watch The Throne sessions are posted on the next pages. Watch The Throne drops on August 2nd.

